First Look of Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee Released, Trailer Out Tomorrow

Trailer out tomorrow... Teaser poster of #Junglee... Meet Vidyut Jammwal and his friend Bhola, the elephant... Directed by Chuck Russell... Produced by Vineet Jain... Co-produced by Priti Shahani... 5 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/KNHhlt65uA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

The trailer of Junglee starring Vidyut Jammwal in the led will be released tomorrow. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s first look and announced that the trailer will hit internet tomorrow.Recently, Jammwal arranged a special Junglee trailer screening for children. Some time ago, the actor had shared the video of himself doodling an image of Bhola (his elephant co-actor from the movie) on social media and had asked children to send in sketches of their version to get a chance to watch the trailer."I'm so happy that the innocence of Bhola and the enthusiasm of children has found such a beautiful union with this sketching contest. I've personally seen each and every one of the heartwarming sketches and I've got to say, choosing from them was quite a task," Vidyut said."I'm so glad that I'm being able to share the first trailer of the film with these amazing kids who have already shown so much love for the film, Bhola and me. I'm looking forward to their response as I'm certain it will be straight up, honest and unfiltered," he added.A Junglee Pictures production, Junglee is a family actioner directed by Chuck Russell, produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani. The film is set to release on April 5.(with inputs from IANS)