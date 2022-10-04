First-Look Poster From Shiva Rajkumar’s Period Film Vedha Is Out

Zee Studios recently shared an intriguing poster of Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming film Vedha. Shivanna sported a salt-and-pepper look in the poster, which has taken the internet by storm. With an intense look, his face is seen covered with blood, seemingly indicating that he has been longing for revenge. “Head to the bloody chapter of war hunter, Hunt begins this Christmas,” read the caption. Seeing the poster, fans went all hearts in the comment section of the post on Instagram.

Check out Shiva Rajkumar’s Vedha post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Vedha marks the 125th film of Shiva Rajkumar and his fourth collaboration with director A Harsha. A couple of months ago, Zee Studios shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram. “Witness the first motion poster of the brutal 1960’s Vedha,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)



The almost 3 minutes motion poster gave a graphical glimpse of the film. In a dramatic setting, the motion poster also introduced Vedhan’s tagline — “The Brutal 1960s.” Along with being a milestone in Shivanna’s acting career, Vedha also marks Shiva Rajkumar’s foray into film production.

Vedha was announced back in March last year. It went on the floors on December 6 and is currently in its production stage. The makers announced the film by unveiling its motion poster.

Ganavi Laxman will be seen playing the female lead in this period action film. Vedha is reportedly set against the backdrop of a rural village. Along with Shiva Rajkumar and Ganavi Laxman, it also features Swetha Changappa and Umashree in key roles.

Before Vedha, Shiva Rajkumar and A Harsha collaborated in Bhajarangi, Vajrakaya and Bhajarangi 2. The upcoming film is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Geetha Pictures.

Apart from this A Harsha directorial, Shiva Rajkumar has numerous projects in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here