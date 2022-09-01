First Look Poster of Lalu Alex's Imbam Unveiled; Take a Look

The official title poster of Lalu Alex and Meera Vasudevan-starrer Imbam has been unveiled. Produced by Dr Mathew Mambra under the banner of Bengaluru-based Mambra Cinemas, the film is written and directed by Sreejith Chandran.

Deepak Parambol, Meera Vasudev, Darshan Sudarshan, and Irshad will be seen playing eminent roles. Meanwhile, the new Malayalam film also showcases the talents of Kalesh Ramanand (Hridayam fame), Divya M Nair, Shivaji Guruvayur, Nawaz Vallikun, Vijayan Karanthoor, Mathew Mambra, IV Junais, Jilu Joseph, directors Lal Jose, Boban Samuel, and others.

The film will be released as a full-length family entertainer, depicting the funny incidents in the life of Karunakaran, the manager of an old-time publishing house, and a young cartoonist named Nithin, who accidentally walks into his establishment. The film has been shot in and around locations of Ernakulam, Kaladi, Paravur, Thaikkattussery, Moovatupuzha and Kozhikode.

Manoj, in Imbam, a crooked character, played by Kalesh Ramanand and actor Irshad Ali will be playing anti-hero characters and both will lock horns with the lead characters played by the actors Deepak Parambol and Lalu Alex.

Speaking of the technical crew of the film, Nijay Jayan, who is known for his work in Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi, will be handling the cinematography while Kuryakos Kutasseril is the editor. Lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, while, Shefin Mayan is handling the sound design. Ashif Edayatan has been roped in as the art director. Soorya Sekhar, known for Vamanan and Gauthamante Radham, is the costume designer of the film. Manu Mohan will be handling makeup.

Abin Edavanakkad is the production controller, and Jijo Jose is the associate director. An official update regarding the release date of the film will be released soon.

