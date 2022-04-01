First Look Poster of Quotation Gang Starring Sunny Leone, Priyamani Looks Scary

Director Vivek Kumar has released the first look poster of his upcoming film Quotation Gang on social media. The poster looks quite scary and dark.

Sharing the poster, he wrote “#Life? Hmm… Life??? It’s just a #multilayered #mystery before you #die. #Quotationgang #Quotationgandfirstlook”.

Actor Sunny Leone also tweeted the poster of the film.

“#Pain? Oh, the sound… I know! It’s a #poetic harmony. @bindasbhidu @sunnyleone @priyamani6 @vivekkumarkhan @I_m_Gayathri @Its_Filminati @WhistlemanFilms #Quotationgang #Quotationgangfirstlook," she tweeted.

The film stars Priyamani, Sunny Leone, Jackie Shroff and Sara Arjun. All the stars feature in the poster and their faces look scary.

In the film, Priyamani will be seen as Shakuntala, while Sunny Leone plays Padma, Jackie Shroff Mustafa and Sara Arjun Iraa. On the poster, among all actors, Priyamani looks the scariest.

Director Vivek Kumar said, “As a team, we are very happy to release the first look of our dream film Quotation Gang. We just finished shooting last week as planned, and the whole shooting of the film was a big challenge. The acting of other north Indian actors along with Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Priyamani, Sara and Jayaprakash has given immense strength to the film. Currently, post-production work is in full swing in Mumbai."

Advertisement

The film is being shot in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. After this first look release of the film, the makers are now planning to release the trailer, audio and the date of release.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.