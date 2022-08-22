First Look Poster Of Shine Tom Chack-Starrer Vichithram Released

Actor Shine Tom Chacko is currently busy with his upcoming movie Vichithram helmed by debutant Achu Vijayan. Meanwhile, the makers have released the first look poster of the movie and it has caught the attention of many. The poster features all the leading cast of the film. Shine Tom Chacko shared the first look poster of the movie on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Here’s the first look poster of Vichithram written by Nikil Ravindran directed by Achu Vijayan and produced by Joy movie Productions.” Seeing the post, fans showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Vichithram is a Malayalam movie starring Kani Kusruti as the female lead along with Balu Varghese, Lal, Jolly Chirayath, and Ketaki Narayan playing the supporting roles.

Shine Tom Chacko-starrer Vichithram is a crime mystery thriller and revolves around a football-savvy family consisting of a mother and her five kids. In a recent interview director Achu Vijayan said Shine Tom Chacko is portraying the role of the eldest son Jackson, while Balu Varghese, newcomer Vishnu, and two twin newbies will be playing the other siblings. Their father, who was a football coach, passed away and the movie unravels the crime that took place years ago. There is no police investigation involved, but the crime will unfold with time.

When he was asked about Kani Kusruthi’s character in the movie, the director said she has roped in to play Martha Alexander and actor Lal plays her dad Alexander. The director further stays tight-lipped and says that he cannot reveal more about her characters. Although the movie has created hype among the viewers.

The film is bankrolled jointly by Dr Ajith Joy and Achu Vijayan under the banner Joy Movie Productions. Nikhil Raveendran has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Arjun Balakrishnan handled the camera, and Mithun Mukundan penned the music score. Apart from this, the leading music band Street Academics is also part of the movie. The film has done its shooting in Thrissur, Munnar, and Kochi.

