First Look Poster of Sivakarthikeyan's 20th Film Prince Out

Following the success of Don, Sivakarthikeyan is now gearing up for his next with Telugu director Anudeep. The actor’s 20th film is titled, Prince. The first look poster of the film was also released on Twitter.

The film is going to be a bilingual romantic comedy, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu. The shooting of the film began in Pondicherry. The film crew is currently in the final stages of work and is expected to release on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The film is set to hit theatres on August 31, and the music for the film has been provided by S Thaman. Ukrainian model and actor Maria Ryaboshapka will be seen playing the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She was previously seen in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

The first look poster of the film features a smiling Sivakarthikeyan with a globe in one hand. The background of the poster has the world map while hand paintings of little children can be seen at the bottom. According to reports, the actor is playing the role of a teacher in the movie.

Sivakarthikeyan often makes headlines for his acting and performances. He was also recently in the news when superstar Rajnikanth praised Sivakarthikeyan’s recent release, Don.

Sivakarthikeyan disclosed that soon after the release of Don, he received a call from the superstar himself who heaped praises on him and the film. According to Sivakarthikeyan, the superstar said, “Super, super, fantastic. Very good acting. For the last 30 minutes, I couldn’t control my tears”.

Rajnikanth is known to appreciate other actors in the industry and does not often hold back on praising them for their performances. Last month, he heaped praises on Vikram Prabhu for his performance in Taanakkaran.

