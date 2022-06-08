First Look Poster of Tovino Thomas Starrer Malayalam Movie Neelavelicham Out

Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu is going to try his hands on the horror genre with the upcoming film Neelavelicham. The film that stars Tovino Thomas will hit the screens in December this year. Recently, the filmmaker has revealed the first look of the film by sharing a poster on Instagram.

The poster featuring Tovino Thomas hints at the horror genre of the movie. In the poster Tovino is seen standing in a dark room and he is wearing a white shirt and dhoti. The premise of the film seems to be set in an ancient haveli.

The film is primarily shot in Pinarayi and Thalassery towns of Kannur district. Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban and Soubin Shahir were supposed to star in the film. However, due to date issues and other reasons, Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko were finally decided to play the lead roles. Apart from the three, the film also casts Rima Kallingal as the female lead in the film.

Neelavelicham is a based on a story of same title written by well-known Malayalam litterateur Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. The short story was earlier adapted into another film, Bhargavi Nilayam that starred Prem Nazir, Madhu and Vijaya Nirmala in the lead roles. Now, Abu is remaking the film in his own style keeping the storyline the same. If reports are to be believed, Rima will be seen in the role of the ghost played by Vijaya Nirmala in the previous adaptation.

This film will mark the second collaboration between Abu and Tovino. Earlier, the duo worked together for the film Naradan which received mixed reviews from the audience.

On the work front, Tovino is waiting for the release of his next film Vaashi and Thallumala. Vaashi, the courtroom drama directed by Vishnu G Raghav, will be released on June 17 while Thallumala will be released in October.

