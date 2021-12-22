First Look Poster, Release Date of Dulquer Salmaan's Hey Sinamika Unveiled

The first look poster and release date of the upcoming Tamil movie, Hey Sinamika, was unveiled on Wednesday. Dulquer Salmaan, who is seen in various avatars in the first look poster, shared the poster and announced the release date. Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal will be the female leads in the film.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “The wait is over, Presenting the super colorful FIRST LOOK. Yours truly as Yaazhan in #HeySinamika. Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022 #DQ33FirstLook #DQ33.”

From the caption, it seems that Dulquer will be seen in the character called Yaazhan. The poster features Dulquer in various vivid attires but mainly shows him in a red jacket enjoying music through headphones. The poster has colourful, refreshing artwork in the background.

National Award-winning choreographer Brinda will mark her directorial debut with this film.

Dulquer and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as husband and wife. The storyline of the film revolves around their relationship after marriage and the problems they face when another woman, played by Kajal, enters their life. Brinda had earlier mentioned that Kajal Agarwal has a very majestic role in this film.

The first look poster was also shared by various south Indian actors, including Nagarjuna, Suriya, Fahadh Faasil, Jyotika, Rana Daggubati, Nazriya Nazim, and Amala on their respective social media handles. All the stars gave their best wishes to the cast and crew of the film.

Bankrolled by Jio Studios, the film also marks its foray into the Tamil film industry. Along with Jio Studios, the film is also produced by Global One Studios and Viacom18 Studios.

96 fame Govind Vasantha has scored the music for the upcoming rom-com. The film is all prepped up to hit screens on February 25 next year.

