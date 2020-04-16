MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

First Look Posters From Netflix Series Mrs Serial Killer Starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee Delight Fans

The first look posters from Netflix's upcoming series Mrs. Serial Killer, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina has been released by producer Shirish Kunder.

The first look posters from Netflix's upcoming series Mrs. Serial Killer, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina has been released by producer Shirish Kunder.

The first look posters from Netflix's upcoming series Mrs. Serial Killer, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina has been released by producer Shirish Kunder.

Share this:

First look poster of Shirish Kunder-directed Mrs. Serial Killer is out and the leading stars of the movie – Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina – look promising. The upcoming thriller is being produced by Shirish’s wife and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Kunder tweeted first looks of the three leading characters.

Introducing Jacqueline, he wrote, “A loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband’s innocence. How far will she go for love?” She is named as Sona Mukerjee in the film.

Similarly, he shared the looks of Bajpayee and Raina. Posting the look of Bajpayee, Kunder wrote, “A doctor, a husband, and a murderer?” He plays the role of Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee.

For Raina, the director wrote, “Is he on a quest for justice or are his intentions twisted?” He introduced Raina as Imran Shahid.

Netflix also shared the first look posters of the three actors. The streaming platform is going to release the trailer of the film on April 17. The movie is going to be available on May 1.

Netfix’s synopsis of the film reads, “When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.”

Fernandez’ last Bollywood outing was the action thriller Drive, while Bajpayee’s most recent role was in the spy series The Family Man, which released was on Amazon Prime. Raina, on the other hand, won praises for his role in crime mini-series Bhaukaal.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,421,895

    +43,078*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,090,110

    +78,385*

  • Cured/Discharged

    528,746

    +26,988*  

  • Total DEATHS

    139,469

    +8,319*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres