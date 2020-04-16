First Look Posters From Netflix Series Mrs Serial Killer Starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee Delight Fans

First look poster of Shirish Kunder-directed Mrs. Serial Killer is out and the leading stars of the movie – Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina – look promising. The upcoming thriller is being produced by Shirish’s wife and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Kunder tweeted first looks of the three leading characters.

Introducing Jacqueline, he wrote, “A loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband’s innocence. How far will she go for love?” She is named as Sona Mukerjee in the film.

Introducing: @Asli_Jacqueline as Sona Mukerjee.



A loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband’s innocence. How far will she go for love?



Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1 on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/R7B9QOe7ry — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 16, 2020

Similarly, he shared the looks of Bajpayee and Raina. Posting the look of Bajpayee, Kunder wrote, “A doctor, a husband, and a murderer?” He plays the role of Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee.

Introducing: @BajpayeeManoj as Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee.



A doctor, a husband, and a murderer?



Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1 on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/XuAF6rOYVi — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 16, 2020

For Raina, the director wrote, “Is he on a quest for justice or are his intentions twisted?” He introduced Raina as Imran Shahid.

Introducing: @mohituraina as Inspector Imran Shahid.



Is he on a quest for justice or are his intentions twisted?



Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1 on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/mspcaGhH2C — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 16, 2020

Netflix also shared the first look posters of the three actors. The streaming platform is going to release the trailer of the film on April 17. The movie is going to be available on May 1.

Netfix’s synopsis of the film reads, “When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.”

Fernandez’ last Bollywood outing was the action thriller Drive, while Bajpayee’s most recent role was in the spy series The Family Man, which released was on Amazon Prime. Raina, on the other hand, won praises for his role in crime mini-series Bhaukaal.

