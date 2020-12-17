First Look Teaser of ‘Madhagaja’ Released on Kannada Star Sriimurali’s Birthday
The first look teaser of Kannada actor Sriimurali’s Madhagaja is out on his birthday.
- Trending Desk
Last Updated: December 17, 2020, 11:51 IST
The first look teaser of Kannada actor Sriimurali’s Madhagaja is out on his birthday. Releasing the trailer, director of Kannada films, Prashanth Neel congratulated the team of Madhagaja and said that the teaser looks brilliant. He also wished the Kannada star on his birthday. Prashanth debut film Ugramm starred the Kannada film star, Sriimurali.
The film, which is being directed by S Mahesh Kumar, also stars Ashika Ranganath in the lead role and has been produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda. Basrur Ravi is the music director of this film.
The trailer of Madhagaja was released by the official YouTube handle of Anand Audio. The news of its release was first tweeted by Prashanth and then by Sriimurali.
Unleashing the roar of thunder!ಬಿಚ್ಚಿಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೀವಿ ಗುಡುಗಿನ ಘರ್ಜನೆ!Happy B'day @SRIMURALIII The teaser looks brilliant 👏 https://t.co/JlWQhBt9dN#MadhagajaFirstLookTeaser @SMaheshDirector @BasrurRavi @UmapathyFilms @AshikaRanganath @IamJagguBhai @aanandaaudio @KRG_Connects pic.twitter.com/JiWbSpPaxY— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 17, 2020
The director of the film also shared the link of the Madhagaja teaser along with a poster of the film where Sriimurali can be seen sitting on a wooden throne-like chair while there is a fire in the background.
Unleashing the roar of thunder!ಬಿಚ್ಚಿಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೀವಿ ಗುಡುಗಿನ ಘರ್ಜನೆ!Watch #MadhagajaFirstLookTeaser at https://t.co/mukJMzhbbO@umap30071 @SRIMURALIII @UmapathyFilms @IamJagguBhai @AshikaRanganath @BasrurRavi #Naveen @aanandaaudio @KRG_Connectsನೋಡಿ ಹರಸಿ ಹಾರೈಸಿ pic.twitter.com/tJEYdAytzq— S Mahesh Kumar (@SMaheshDirector) December 17, 2020
The one-minute-41-second trailer shows Sriimurali in action with visuals of a place burning and some fighting sequences as well. It has been released on the 39th birthday of the actor who has been working in Kannada films since 2003.
Reportedly, Sriimurali will also be seen next in a movie which has been written by Prashanth Neel and will be directed by Dr Suri. It is believed that the production house will make the official announcement regarding this film later in the day.