First Looks of Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season 4 Revealed

The much-anticipated first look of Princess Diana from the Netflix series The Crown's upcoming season four has been revealed. Actress Emma Corrin will be seen playing the iconic British princess on the show.

The streaming giant has also released photos of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, another much anticipated historical figure to be seen in season four. Netflix released a handful of photos from the upcoming fourth season of the British royal drama Tuesday morning.

Corrin's Diana is shown being photographed on a street as well as attending a glitzy event with Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles, while Anderson's Thatcher, who became the UK's first female Prime Minister in 1979, is shown waving outside of 10 Downing Street.

It’s time. Here’s your first look at @GillianA as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Season 4 of @TheCrownNetflix. pic.twitter.com/3eg121ugPJ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 29, 2020

And a few more, because we’re nice like that. Season 4 comes to Netflix on 15 November. 👑 pic.twitter.com/MRH0x4jcKN — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 29, 2020

Corrin previously told The Hollywood Reporter that producers sent her biographies and footage of Diana to study and put her in contact with people who knew her.

"When you are reading about Diana, you want to sift all the bullshit from the truth," Corrin said, adding that she would work with a movement and voice coach. The actress said that she has never been told she looks like Diana in her life, although her mother seems to have a resemblance.

"My mum has been told that she looks like Diana. She often has been mistaken for her throughout her life, which is a really weird connection. But I have never had that. I get young Jodie Foster," Corrin said.

The fourth season of the royal drama, which is set to take place during the 1980s and wrapped filming at the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, is set to hit Netflix on November 15.