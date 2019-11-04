After three years, Ashutosh Gowariker is bringing another period drama to silver screens. As the buzz around the upcoming movie Panipat is on its high, the makers have dropped the first look of Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon on Monday. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti in lead roles.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to reveal his look as Ahmad Shah Abdali for the movie. He captioned it, “Ahmad Shah Abdali - Death strikes where his shadow falls. Panipat trailer out tomorrow. #PanipatLook”

The actor looked a ferocious old ruler in the poster. With kohl-filled eyes, and thick beard, Dutt’s war look justifies his character in the movie.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon’s look for the movie was also revealed on the same day. Sharing her look on Twitter, the actress wrote, “Parvati Bai - A True Queen Needs No Crown. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow. #PanipatLook”

The actress will be playing the role of Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashivrao Bhau. With Maharashtrian attire, Kriti looked a perfect Maratha wife. The trailer of the film is expected to roll on Tuesday.

Based on the third battle of Panipat, the film showcases the war fought between the Maratha Empire and the King of Afghanistan, Durrani. The war marked an important event in Indian history, as it halted the Maratha Empire and led to the rise of the British rule.

The film also stars Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman. The period drama is scheduled to release on December 6.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.