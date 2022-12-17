First Lyrical of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaapa Unveiled By Makers

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who last appeared in the film Kaduva, is all geared up for his next film titled Kaapa, which releases on December 22. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the film ever since the project was announced, and less than a week before its release, the makers have decided to tease us with a song from the film.

The first lyrical of the film Kaapa has just been unveiled. Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted the YouTube link of the newly released song, along with a poster of the film.

The song, titled Yamam Veendum Vinnile, is not a fast dance number or a swag-filled masala number, as expected from an action entertainer, but a slow-paced soothing track that manages to intrigue with its intensity. The song is crooned by Kapil Kapilan and the music is composed and arranged by Dawn Vincent. Vinayak Sasikumar penned the lyrics for the song Yamam Veendum Vinnile which is now going viral since being unveiled.

The film has a dark and gritty undertone to it, which is hinted at by the first single. Kaapa narrates the tale of underworld thugs from the deepest bowels of the city of Thiruvananthapuram and the bloody gang wars that they engage in. Alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays the lead character, other actors appearing include Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben. Kaapa is directed by Shaji Kailas from a script written by GR Indugopen.

Manu Sudhakaran is the assistant director, Shameer Muhammed is the editor, and Jomon T John is the cinematographer for Kaapa. The movie’s sound mix will be handled by Aravind Menon.

