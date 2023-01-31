The first pan-Indian picture from the Kannada cinema for this year, Kabzaa, directed by R. Chandru and starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies in the first quarter of the year. The protagonist of this historical gangster drama is the son of a freedom fighter who becomes a gangster. In September last year, the teaser was released, which greatly increased interest in the movie. The makers have a new development to announce now. The trailer for Kabzaa will be released on March 3, according to the film’s makers.

The audience’s response to the teaser of the film was positive in unanimity, and now all eyes are on the trailer. The viewers may get a taste of the scale of the movie as well as some intense action from Upendra and Sudeep. However, before the trailer of the movie, fans are in for yet another surprise gift. The movie is being released in five languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi and promotional events for the film are now planned in the respective languages.

Accordingly, a big event is planned in Hyderabad. Official information about this has also been given by Anand Audio and the film’s first lyrical song video is being released on February 4 at the event.

The film has been made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, so the scale of the film can be imagined. Although there is no official confirmation yet, there have been reports saying that Kabzaa will release on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday. It is likely since Upendra and Puneeth shared a strong bond, however, no such announcement has been made as of yet.

