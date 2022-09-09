First Motion Poster of Suriya 42 is a Visual Marvel, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Tamil actor Suriya has etched a special place in the hearts of many with his excellent acting in films like Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Viruman, and Singham 3. Now, the actor is once again making all the headlines after the first motion poster of his upcoming action drama, Suriya 42, was unveiled on September 9.

Suriya sought “good wishes” from fans and movie enthusiasts for the upcoming project and wrote, “We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure! Suriya 42”.

The 1-minute 32-second clip is a visual spectacle that opens with the magnificent view of an eagle, flying majestically in the sky, giving out a shrill cry. In a swift movement, it dashes downward to the territorial region, as the sky erupts with a thunderous roar from lighting.

As the bird swoops below, we catch a glimpse of a battlefield, shrouded in darkness, only the silhouettes of a marching army, mounted on horses and a war elephant trumpeting visible. As the video progresses, the scene shifts to the eagle’s point of view where we see swathes of fire burning on the land.

Top showsha video

The video concludes with the eagle sweeping towards the protagonist as he faces the gory battleground, and the bird perches on his shoulder. Suriya can be seen decked up in armour, carrying an axe in his hand. The amazing text layout, written in bold letters read, “Suriya in Suriya 42 in 3D.”

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Suriya 42 is produced by Vamsi Krishna, Pramod & KE Gnanavelraja under the banners of UV Creations and Studio Green. Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Bollywood actress Disha Patani as the female lead, along with actors Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala.

Suriya 42 is supposed to release in 10 languages. Other details of the film, which rolled on the floors on August 8, are under wraps.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here