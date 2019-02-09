First Official Synopsis Hints That Thanos’ Snap Will Be Reversed In Avengers: Endgame

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos managed to attain all the infinity stones and his snap at the end wiped out half the universe’s life, which included many of the MCU superheroes. Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-man and many others vanished.But it seems that Avengers: Endgame will reverse the effect of that snap. The first official synopsis of the film is out, hinting that the Avengers will band together to undo Thanos’ snap.As per Screen Rant, the first official synopsis has been released by Disney’s Australia website, which reads, “After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”The first trailer of Avengers: Endgame was released in December and a TV spot was aired just a few days ago. With the film releasing in April, there is a lot of anticipation around the project. Marvel president Kevin Feige has already said that all the promotional material of the film is being taken out of the first 20 minutes of the film.In a recent chat with Collider, directors Joe and Anthony Russo said that the current run-time of the film is around 3 hours, making this the longest MCU film. The directors have already conducted a few test screenings and are still considering if there will be an intermission in the film.Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Bruce Banner, Black Widow and Hawk-eye will band together in Avengers: Endgame to conclude this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.