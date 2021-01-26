First Photo from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Sangeet Ceremony is Here

Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal at Alibaug's The Mansion House on January 24. The couple's wedding ceremonies were an intimate affair with a few guests in attendance. Only a few celebs including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli, Zoa Morani, and Shashank Khaitan attended the wedding. Zoa, who is Varun's close friend, shared a picture from the Coolie No. 1 star's Sangeet ceremony on her Instagram Story. Sharing the photo, wherein Varun and Natasha looked all glammed-up, Zoa, wrote, "Shaadi ka mausam."

After his wedding, Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram account to share a post for his wife Natasha Dalal along with two beautiful pictures from their wedding. Sharing the photos, he wrote: "Lifelong love just became official."

Earlier on Monday, Varun Dhawan posted a bunch of happy pictures from his Haldi ceremony on his Instagram account. The actor simply captioned the post: "Haldi done right."

Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. He was last seen in his father David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 remake, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He is currently busy with Jug Jugg Jeeyo.