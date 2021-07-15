First Photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Second Son Jeh Revealed from Her Book on Pregnancy

A fan page of Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first photo of her son Jeh, the actress’ second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple has so far not officially shared any photo of their second son, who was born on February 21, 2021. Kareena had earlier shared a photo of her older son Taimur holding the newborn in his arms.

The fan page called ‘therealkareenakapoor’ on Instagram shared the photo of the mother and child as a way to promote her new book, The Pregnancy Bible. The photo seems to have been taken from the book, alongwith Kareena’s note of dedication - “To the most handsome men in my life, my strength, my world - Saifu, Taimur and Jeh."

Here’s the post:

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on social media a monochrome picture of second baby boy, whom she gave birth to on February 21, earlier this year.

Sharing a picture of her baby in her elder son Taimur’s arms, Kareena wrote, “And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there." Saif and Kareena have still not revealed the baby’s name.

Saif and Kareena have been guarded about revealing Jeh’s name and photos since his birth. Grandfather Randhir Kapoor had confirmed that he has been named Jeh, after months of speculation.

