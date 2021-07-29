First Photos of Bigg Boss OTT House: A Sneak Peek Into Karan Johar-hosted Show

Bigg Boss OTT is finally launching next week and now we can finally have a look around the new house for the contestants of the reality show’s first-ever digital edition, which will premiere on Voot. While Karan Johar will be hosting the show, speculations around the names of the tentative contestants are in full swing.

Now, we have got our hands on the photos of what appears to be the dining area of the house, featuring high ceilings. One of the walls on the side has a French window. The glass panels give an illusion of a larger space, along with sufficient ventilation throughout the house. The makers have gone green with the flooring of the house this time which is giving a very eco-friendly vibe.

A huge luminous orange light has been placed above the dining table that beautifully illuminates the area. Interestingly, the dining table currently has seven chairs, which could be a hint at the number of contestants being signed for the web edition that will run only for six weeks. The set is currently under construction in Film City.

Only yesterday, we found out that the streaming platform had been in talks with singer-composer Tony Kakkar and TV actor and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia’s husband Brent Goble to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT. “The team has approached Tony and Brent but they are yet to give their nod to the show. They are currently giving it a thought," a source told us.

Brent Goble is an American who took up yoga as a practitioner and a teacher. Brent and Aashka often share their photos performing yoga asanas on their Instagram accounts. Brent is also the yoga guru of popular TV actor Tina Datta. On the other hand, Tony is known for composing chartbuster songs like Sawan Aaya Hai, Dheeme Dheeme, Kurta Pajama, Laila and Shona Shona among others.

Bigg Boss OTT would be a prelude to Bigg Boss 15, where celebrities and social media influencers would get locked in for six weeks. The top performers would then get a chance to enter the main show, hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV. For the first time ever, Bigg Boss fans will get a chance to watch all the major drama and action 24×7 LIVE from the house. Viewers will also get an opportunity to watch exclusive cuts and round-the-clock content drops.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here