First Photos: Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Are 'Officially' Engaged

Days after she said yes to his proposal, actor Rana Daggubati got officially engaged to longtime girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in a private ceremony.

The Baahubali star made the happy announcement on his social media handles, alongside sharing two stunning pictures of the couple from the engagement ceremony.

In the pictures, the couple is all smile as they wave at their guests. Rana looks handsome in a white shirt and a colour-coordinated dhoti, while Miheeka stuns in a multi-coloured Kanchipuram saree.

"And it's official!" Rana wrote.

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan and other actors from the South Indian film industry extended their warm wishes to Rana and Miheeka.

"Congratulations and best wishes dear brother," tweeted Sivakarthikeyan.

"Looking lovely together bro! A big congratulations!" Telugu film star Varun Tej wrote.

Rana and Miheeka, an entrepreneur and founder of Dew Drop Design Studio in Hyderabad, have known each other for years.

Rana had proposed to Miheeka last week. The actor had also shared a selfie of them together on his social media handles, and gushing, "And she said yes."

On the work front, Rana's upcoming movie Kaadan with Vishnu Vishal has been delayed due to the pandemic. He also made his comeback on TV with the chat show series No.1 Yaari with Rana season 3.

His immediate release will be forest-based thriller Haathi Mere Saathi, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aaranya, respectively. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi has Rana playing a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly called the Forest Man of India.

