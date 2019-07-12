First Pic of Deepika Padukone from the Sets of Kabir Khan's '83 is Breaking the Internet

Guess who is having the most fun on the sets of Kabir Khan's '83? Well, it is none other than Khan's own daughter, Sairah Kabir. She has the best company after all. Khan's wife, actress and television personality Mini Mathur took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Sairah with film's leading lady Deepika Padukone. In the photo, Sairah can be seen in Deepika's arm as they happily pose for the camera. The actress looks stunning in a white and blue striped outfit which she teamed up with a brown overcoat.

"Clearly Sairah Kabir is having the most fun on the '83 shoot and Deepika Padukone gave her some serious girl goals," Mathur captioned the post.

'83 will reunite Deepika with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh who will essay the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev in the movie. Deepika plays Dev's wife, Romi Dev.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat. '83 will chronicle India's win under Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

On the occasion of his 34th birthday on July 6, Ranveer unveiled his first look as 'Haryana hurricane' Dev from '83. The first-look photo from the movie shows Ranveer sporting Dev’s signature mustache. He is dressed in a white t-shirt and can be seen spinning a read leather ball with a fierce look in his eyes. And, he looks a whole lot like the legendary cricketer.

