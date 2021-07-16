Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Exchange Rings Ahead of Their Wedding Rituals, See Video

Singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar today. The couple’s friend and Rahul’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Aly Goni took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the wedding.

In the videos shared by Aly, Rahul can be seen dancing with his friends. He is dressed in golden kurta pajama for his big day. Singer Toshi Sabri, who had entered the Bigg Boss house to support Rahul in Family Week is seen dancing with the groom among others. On the other hand, Disha makes an entry in red saree and heavy jewellery. The wedding is taking place at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

In another video shared by Rahul’s fan page, the groom and bride can be seen exchanging rings and hugging each other.

During his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul realised his love for Disha and went on to propose to her on television. After a few days, when Disha came as a guest on the show, she accepted his proposal.

