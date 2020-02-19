Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 'Authentic Resemblance' to Kapil Dev, Romi Bhatia Will Amaze You, See First Pic

Ranveer Singh created fan frenzy when his first look from upcoming sports drama '83 was unveiled as the actor's startling resemblance to the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev was uncanny. The buzz around the film increased after it was announced that Deepika Padukone will take up the role of Kapil's wife in the film.

After introducing Ranveer as Kapil Dev and his team as Kapil's Devil, the makers of '83 have released the first look of Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia. And, if the photo is anything to go by, Deepika has nailed the look.

In the picture, shared by film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Deepika as Romi and Ranveer as Kapil stand beside each other with a gleeful smile on their faces. “Here is the FL of @deepikapadukone as #RomiDev – Legendary Cricketer #KapilDev ‘s wife in #83TheMovie @RanveerOfficial as #KapilDev. They authentically resemble the iconic couple,” Bala captioned the photo.

Deepika, in the past, has worked with Ranveer on larger-than-life movies such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

"It was nice to work with Ranveer in a slightly more realistic setting. Not having to mouth such intense dialogue with that kind of language like we did on three films. It was refreshing. In fact, we had to remind ourselves that 'this is the same actor that I've worked with'.

"The characters are completely different, the era is completely different. The costume, the sets are so, so different and even refreshing. We both looked at each other and said, 'wow, we should do stuff like this more often together'," she told PTI in a telephonic interview from Mumbai.

The actor revealed she doesn't have many scenes in '83 and she took up the project as the role gave her an opportunity to explore the personal side of public figures like Kapil and Romi Dev.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. The film releases in April.

