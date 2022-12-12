First Pics From Sonarika Bhadoria's Roka Ceremony With Vikas Parashar Out; Take a Look at the Dreamy Snaps

The first photos from actor Sonarika Bhadoria's Roka ceremony with her fiancé, businessman Vikas Parashar are out. Vikas proposed to the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star on a beach vacation earlier this year. The couple's close friends and family members were present at the ceremony to celebrate their special day. And now, Sonarika uploaded some wonderful pictures from the ceremony.

“3-12-2022 My whole heart for my whole life. Got myself the gift of a lifetime! Eternally grateful for this blessing. Happy Happy Roka Love Vikas Parashar," she captioned the post.

Sonarika looked stunning in the pictures as she donned a mauve sequined co-ord set, while her fiancé Vikas Parashar looked dashing in a white blazer. The sunset view makes for the ideal perfect backdrop for their photographs of the Roka ceremony. The couple celebrated with their immediate family members and even cut a cake.

The actor's post was flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section. Fans couldn't stop swooning over Sonarika and Vikas' sweet moments from the ceremony. “Congratulations sweetheart,” commented actor Tassnim Nerurkar. “Congratulations babyyyyyy so happy for you,” actor Arti Singh added. “Ohhhh what a moment of joy,” Meera Deosthale wrote.

Previously, in an interview with the Times of India, Sonarika opened up about Vikas Parashar. “We have been dating each other since the past seven years and my family and friends always knew about it. My friends would often tell me to make it official, but we wanted to take our time. And now, we are both very happy. But, yes, I can’t believe we are engaged because he still gives me the boyfriend vibes! Vikas is the best partner one could have and I love everything about him," she said.

Sonarika began her television career in 2011 with the show Tum Dena Saath Mera. She gained notoriety for her role as Goddess Parvati in the show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, which also starred Mohit Raina in lead as Lord Shiva. In 2015, the actor made her feature film debut in the Telugu movie Jadoogadu. Sonarika made a comeback to Hindi TV series in 2018, and she was most recently seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

