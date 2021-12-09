First Pics! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Share Love and Laughter at Their Dream Rajasthan Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s much-hyped wedding has finally happened. The bride and groom tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Fans waiting for pictures of the Bollywood couple in their wedding finery were finally given a glimpse of the nuptials by the actors themselves. Katrina and Vicky each posted a bunch of photos from their wedding function on their respective Instagram handles.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," they said as they shared photos from the wedding ceremony. One photo showed Vicky and Katrina exchanging the Jaimala at the ceremony. Another showed Vicky holding Katrina’s hand during the ‘saat pheras’. They also shared two romantic photos of them lovingly gazing into each others eyes.

Katrina looks every bit a Punjabi bride, with chooda, kalirein and heavy dupatta and jewellery to match, while the groom paired his sherwani with a safa and shawl. Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Phones and the media were not allowed at the wedding venue, so up until now there were no photos and videos available from the wedding festivities. Earlier in the evening, some photos from Fort Barwara revealed glimpses of Katrina and Vicky in their wedding looks.

The festivities began on December 7 after the couple and their families flew down to the 700-year-old fort on Monday night. Both Katrina and Vicky left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families and from there, headed to Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in a convoy of more than 15 cars. The luxurious property, a Fort converted into a hotel, was lit up in bright yellow lights for the wedding celebrations and guarded by private security personnel and bouncers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.