First Pics: Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni Re-enter Bigg Boss 14 House with Rakhi Sawant

Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni's re-entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house has been confirmed. Pictures of the two from inside the house are going viral on social media and fans can't seem to get enough of their favourite celebrities back on the show. Challenger Rakhi Sawant also entered with them.

Meanwhile, a report also suggests that Bigg Boss 14 which was scheduled to get over in the first week of January is now extended and going to end on February 21.

While Nikki had reached the mid-season finale but got evicted due to less votes, Aly left the house a few days before that. After losing an eviction task, either one of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly was asked to leave the house. Aly asked Jasmin to stay and he left the game. On the mid-season finale day, Nikki got evicted on getting fewer public votes and Rahul took a voluntary exit from the show. He said he was feeling home-sick and would like to be with his family and friends.

Meanwhile, from season 14, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Jasmin have already made it to part 2 of the Bigg Boss 14 game. It'll be interesting to watch what these old contestants are going to bring to the table.

Including the six new challengers, namely Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah, there are six more now fighting it out for the coveted trophy.