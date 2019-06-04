Take the pledge to vote

These Pics of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Leaked from Brahmastra Set in Varanasi, See Here

'Brahmastra' will bring the real-life couple of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen for the first time.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
These Pics of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Leaked from Brahmastra Set in Varanasi, See Here
'Brahmastra' will bring the real-life couple of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen for the first time.
After wrapping up a major chunk of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Mumbai and London, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now currently filming in the holy city of Varanasi for the upcoming fantasy drama's next leg. And the first photos of the couple from the on-set location have emerged online.

In one of the viral pictures, Ranbir and Alia can be seen seated on the deck of a boat while in another photo, the duo can be seen holding hands. Neither the makers of the film nor Alia have shared the pictures on their social media handles yet.

In the pictures, Alia can be seen wearing a white top and denims along with a long red shrug while Ranbir can be seen dressed in an olive green shirt and denims.





Ayan had earlier shared a video from the recce of the film in Varanasi. He was seen visiting various locations in the city with his crew, chilling in the hotel room and finalising shots in the video. He had also shared a few pictures of him reading on the ghats of river Ganga.

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are in Varanasi for a 20-day schedule. The film will be shot at the Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi.

Brahmastra is one the most-anticipated films of 2020. The film will bring the real-life couple of Alia and Ranbir on the big screen for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Talking about the film, Alia had earlier told PTI, "It is a step ahead. This will take cinema to another level."

