First Pics of Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda's Baby Girl Sifat will Make You Go 'Awwww'

A month ago, on June 28, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda became proud parents and welcomed their baby girl Sifat. The first-time parents not only kept the pictures of the baby girl a secret, but also refrained from making any official announcement post the birth.

However, a month later, the first pictures of baby Sifat have surfaced on the internet. In a post shared by IWMBuzz on their Instagram account, the page has released first pictures of Sifat.

With the #FatherlyLove, the page has released two pictures of the baby girl. While Sobti can be seen kissing her daughter in the first picture, the second picture shows Sifat lying around a board that reads 'One Month Old'. The pictures were first said to be released by Barun's father Raj Sobti.

Barun and Pashmeen held a small party at their place to celebrate as Sifat turned one month. The small get-together was attended by Barun's close friends, including Sanaya Irani, Akshay Dogra, Mohit Sehgal, Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra. In a video shared by Raqesh, Sanaya can be seen holding baby Sifat. Check it out here.

Today Sifat Baby turns 1 month old🌸💕Her Sanaya Massi is holding her in such a cute way and we got to see Papa/mama Sobti first time after her birth & Barun looks so so happy Touchwood!#PackOfWolves spending some quality timeThanks for sharing the video @RaQesh19 #BarunSobti pic.twitter.com/FLfZrcN6W8 — TeamBARUN (@team_barun) July 28, 2019

Barun got married to his school time love Pashmeen in the year 2010. After eight years of marriage, the couple was blessed with the little bundle of joy. Barun and Pashmeen announced that they are expecting when they shared the baby shower pictures back in May. Talking to Hindustan Times, Sobti confirmed in early July, "Yes, the news is right. She was born last Friday (June 28). We have named her Sifat. It feels amazing and can't be described in words."

