First Pictures of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh From Tirupati as They Seek Blessings on Anniversary

It's been a year that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the couple headed to Tirupati to seek the blessings of the almighty. Dressed in traditional wears, the duo colour coordinated their outfits. While Deepika is seen dressed in a graceful red and gold saree, Ranveer opted for a matching kurta. The couple was joined by their parents and siblings.

Deepika also took to Instagram to post their picture from the temple. Sharing the picture she wrote, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes!"

A day earlier it was reported that first, Ranveer and Deepika will be heading to Tirupati to visit the famous Balaji and Padmavati temple. Post that, they will be flying to Amritsar, to visit the Golden Temple the following day, on November 15. Their anniversary celebration looks like to be in line with how they were wedded. On November 14, 2018, Deepika and Ranveer first took vows in traditional Konkani-South Indian style, followed by a big fat Punjabi wedding the next day.

It is said that the couple dated for about six years before getting hitched. The much-in-love couple got married at a private wedding at Villa Del Balbianello, Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The wedding ceremony was held for two days, November 14 and 15. The couple got married in a Konkani as well as Sindhi style weddings, to respect both the cultures.

Professionally, they first worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela, and later starred in three other movies - Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Finding Fanny (Ranveer had a cameo). And now, the duo is headed for their 5th official film together, the sports drama directed by Kabir Khan based on the 1983 World Cup Win. Ranveer and Deepika will be playing husband wife Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia respectively.

