1-min read

First Pictures of Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr are Finally Out, See Here

While Neha Dhupia keeps sharing Mehr's pictures with her fans, she made sure that her face was not seen in them. As the couple went to visit Angad Bedi's ancestral house, netizens finally got the first pictures of the toddler.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
First Pictures of Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr are Finally Out, See Here
While Neha Dhupia keeps sharing Mehr's pictures with her fans, she made sure that her face was not seen in them. As the couple went to visit Angad Bedi's ancestral house, netizens finally got the first pictures of the toddler.

Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr turned a year old on Wednesday. The family went to visit the Golden Temple and seek blessings. Post that, the three also visited the ancestral house of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, who is Mehr’s paternal grandfather.

Pictures from their trip have gone viral on social media. Neha Dhupia shared the pictures of her daughter’s first birthday on Instagram. Little Mehr can be seen wearing a tiny white salwar kurta and her head is perfectly covered with a white dupatta. Neha is wearing a bright yellow coloured salwar kurta while Angad opted for jeans and t-shirt.

She captioned the pictures, "Guru Mehr’ Karein ... #satnamwaheguru #darbarsahib #goldentemple."

Angad also shared some pictures on his little angel’s birthday. He wrote, “With our little blessing... guru Hamesha ‘Mehr’ Karein ... #satnamwaheguru”

After seeking divine blessing, the trio visited their ancestral home. While Neha kept sharing Mehr's pictures with her fans, she made sure that Mehr's face was not seen in them. As the couple went to visit Angad's ancestral house, netizens finally got the first pictures of the toddler.

A Twitter account that goes by the name of Mehr grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi, took to the social networking platform to share an image of the father-daughter duo. The one-year-old seems to have a lot of fun with Angad.

Neha and Angad had taken their wedding vows in a secret ceremony in the month of May last year. They welcomed baby Mehr on November 18.

