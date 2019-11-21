First Pictures of Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr are Finally Out, See Here

Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr turned a year old on Wednesday. The family went to visit the Golden Temple and seek blessings. Post that, the three also visited the ancestral house of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, who is Mehr’s paternal grandfather.

Pictures from their trip have gone viral on social media. Neha Dhupia shared the pictures of her daughter’s first birthday on Instagram. Little Mehr can be seen wearing a tiny white salwar kurta and her head is perfectly covered with a white dupatta. Neha is wearing a bright yellow coloured salwar kurta while Angad opted for jeans and t-shirt.

She captioned the pictures, "Guru Mehr’ Karein ... #satnamwaheguru #darbarsahib #goldentemple."

Angad also shared some pictures on his little angel’s birthday. He wrote, “With our little blessing... guru Hamesha ‘Mehr’ Karein ... #satnamwaheguru”

After seeking divine blessing, the trio visited their ancestral home. While Neha kept sharing Mehr's pictures with her fans, she made sure that Mehr's face was not seen in them. As the couple went to visit Angad's ancestral house, netizens finally got the first pictures of the toddler.

A Twitter account that goes by the name of Mehr grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi, took to the social networking platform to share an image of the father-daughter duo. The one-year-old seems to have a lot of fun with Angad.

This one is wholeheartedly appreciated by MEHR..ever so Lovingly...!! GodBless All Always..!! pic.twitter.com/wJ1BasOrfP — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2019

MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘Haveli’ of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!! pic.twitter.com/LUUAiL5LxT — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2019

Neha and Angad had taken their wedding vows in a secret ceremony in the month of May last year. They welcomed baby Mehr on November 18.

