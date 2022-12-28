First Poster of Raj B Shetty-Starrer Swathi Mutthina Haniye Out; Check Here

Raj B Shetty has been tight-lipped about his upcoming directorial film Swathi Mutthina Make Haniye. He will also be seen as the male lead in the film. The makers have unveiled the first poster of the film featuring both lead actors Raj B Shetty as Aniketh and Siri Ravikumar as Prerana.

In the poster, Siri can be seen looking like a timeless beauty in a pink saree as she blushes while Raj looks handsome in a beige sweater paired with blue denim. He rounded up his look with a brown beanie and green muffler. The background in the poster looks like the film has been shot in a hilly area.

Actress Divya Sapandana aka Ramya’s home banner Applebox Studios captioned the post, “Ending the year on a sweet note. Here’s the first poster of our maiden production Swathi Muthina Male Haniye starring Raj B Shetty and Siri Ravikumar. Produced by Applebox Studios and Ramya and Lighterbuddha Films and written and directed by Raj B Shetty.”

Here look at the poster:

Ending the year on a sweet note. Here’s the first poster of our maiden production Swathi Muthina Male Haniye starring @RajbShettyOMK and @SiriRavikumarProduced by @StudiosApplebox @divyaspandana and @lighterbuddhaWritten & Directed by @rajbshetty pic.twitter.com/n8k1tthq0Z— Applebox Studios (@StudiosApplebox) December 27, 2022

Raj Shetty is also the scriptwriter of the Swathi Mutthina Haniye. He has collaborated with music composer Mithun Mukundan and cinematographer Praveen Shriyan. The storyline of the film has been kept under wraps but looking at the poster it can be said that Raj, unlike his previous roles, sports more of a sombre look in his film.

It is said that initially Ramya was slated to play the role of Prerana in the film but eventually chose to give it up after considering that Siri Ravikumar will be the fit for the role and budget of the film. However, Ramya recently announced her comeback to cinemas with Rohit Padaki’s directorial gangster gaga Uttarakaanda wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Daali Dhananjaya.

