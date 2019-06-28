Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

First Reviews of The Office India are Out and Fans Don't Seem to be Happy

Taking to Twitter, users have slammed The Office India for its over-the-top humour and 'Punjabi dad jokes'.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
First Reviews of The Office India are Out and Fans Don't Seem to be Happy
Taking to Twitter, users have slammed The Office India for its over-the-top humour and 'Punjabi dad jokes'.
Loading...

Hotstar has started streaming the Indian remake of cult TV series The Office. Created by Rohan Sippy, Debbie Rao and Vivek Bhushan, which is inspired by the long-running US remake, turns out has not won the Indian audience over. The verdict is out on Twitter, and fans are don't seem to be happy.

Taking to Twitter, users have slammed the show for its over-the-top humour and 'Punjabi dad jokes'.

One user wrote, "What the hell forced you guys to make #TheOfficeIndia ? Aur atleast copy to ache se karo yr. P.S. Pam ka pammi bnaa dia," while another posted, "Watched the first three episodes of #TheOfficeIndia. I've mixed feelings. They have replaced Michael's jokes with punjabi dad jokes. Rest of the dialogues are just directly translated into Hindi. I am sure they have used the same subtitle file as the @theofficenbc."

A third user, even went on to write, "The Hotstar version of The Office is unwatchable. Don't know who the target audience is but can't imagine anyone liking it. Punjabi Michael Scott is the worst and Punjabi Jim and Pam have the chemistry of a glass of water at room temperature."

Here’s what others wrote:

However, there were a few who felt it was not that bad:

Notably, the new adaptation of The Office stars Mukul Chadda, Gopal Dutt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samrishi Dewan, Gauhar Khan and Gavin Methalaka in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram