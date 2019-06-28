First Reviews of The Office India are Out and Fans Don't Seem to be Happy

Hotstar has started streaming the Indian remake of cult TV series The Office. Created by Rohan Sippy, Debbie Rao and Vivek Bhushan, which is inspired by the long-running US remake, turns out has not won the Indian audience over. The verdict is out on Twitter, and fans are don't seem to be happy.

Taking to Twitter, users have slammed the show for its over-the-top humour and 'Punjabi dad jokes'.

One user wrote, "What the hell forced you guys to make #TheOfficeIndia ? Aur atleast copy to ache se karo yr. P.S. Pam ka pammi bnaa dia," while another posted, "Watched the first three episodes of #TheOfficeIndia. I've mixed feelings. They have replaced Michael's jokes with punjabi dad jokes. Rest of the dialogues are just directly translated into Hindi. I am sure they have used the same subtitle file as the @theofficenbc."

What the hell forced you guys to make #TheOfficeIndia ? Aur atleast copy to ache se karo yr. P.S. Pam ka pammi bnaa dia.😑😑 — Upkar Kesar (@upkar_k8) June 28, 2019

Watched the first three episodes of #TheOfficeIndia. I've mixed feelings. They have replaced Michael's jokes with punjabi dad jokes. Rest of the dialogues are just directly translated into Hindi. I am sure they have used the same subtitle file as the @theofficenbc. — Sonal ✨ (@SonalHayat) June 27, 2019

A third user, even went on to write, "The Hotstar version of The Office is unwatchable. Don't know who the target audience is but can't imagine anyone liking it. Punjabi Michael Scott is the worst and Punjabi Jim and Pam have the chemistry of a glass of water at room temperature."

The Hotstar version of The Office is unwatchable.Don't know who the target audience is but can't imagine anyone liking it.Punjabi Michael Scott is the worst and Punjabi Jim and Pam have the chemistry of a glass of water at room temperature. — Rameez (@Sychlops) June 27, 2019

Here’s what others wrote:

They haven't even tried man. They've literally just Indianized episode 1 scene by scene.Even the jokes.Assistant Branch Manager and Branch manager ka assistant. That doesn't even work. What were they thinking?Everything feels just so bare minimum effort. — Rameez (@Sychlops) June 27, 2019

I don't hate the desi version of The Office. I just don't like it at all. And it's terrible. — Sameer Sewak (@Naa_Cheese) June 27, 2019

The Indian Version is like Michael's attempt at Parkour, sans the funny! pic.twitter.com/ifALzlAw1A — Rohan Kamra (@TheRohanKamra) June 27, 2019

@HotstarSpecials Instead of calling it an Adaptation, you guys should have termed it to be a Hindi Remake !! At least that would have made (some) sense !! Pathetic "Adaptation" #theofficeindia — Indranil (@DasIndranil91) June 27, 2019

However, there were a few who felt it was not that bad:

The Office on Hotstar is decent tbh Can't believe I binged 3 episodes — Salman (@SalmanRooney) June 27, 2019

Watched the first episode of #TheOfficeIndiaMy top 5:1. Not as bad as I imagined2. Chadda is over doing it, very unnatural to me3. They have recreated the exact sequences, I just have to remember the original dialogue and try to think of the Hindi equivalent. — Anonymous Velociraptor (@wordinks) June 27, 2019

Guys don’t be so harsh #TheOfficeIndia. Even The Office US got better after the first season...Lmao jk Pam is called Pammi fuck this shit — Khushal Nandekar (@NandekarKhushal) June 27, 2019

Dear @hotstartweets,The Office is really good. Who's that girl Episode is an ROFL one. Good job. #theofficeindia — Lalit 🏐 (@wtflalit) June 27, 2019

Notably, the new adaptation of The Office stars Mukul Chadda, Gopal Dutt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samrishi Dewan, Gauhar Khan and Gavin Methalaka in pivotal roles.

