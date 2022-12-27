CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » Movies » First Schedule of Arulnithi Tamilarasu-Starrer Demonte Colony 2 Completed
1-MIN READ

First Schedule of Arulnithi Tamilarasu-Starrer Demonte Colony 2 Completed

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 14:49 IST

Chennai, India

Ajay made his directorial debut with the film Demonte Colony, which became a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Ajay made his directorial debut with the film Demonte Colony, which became a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Demonte Colony 2 went on floors in November this year, and nearly 40 per cent shooting of the film has now been completed.

The first schedule of the horror-thriller Demonte Colony 2 has been wrapped in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film stars Arulnithi Tamilarasu and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.

This film is a sequel to the 2015 film Demonte Colony, which starred Arulnithi alongside Ramesh Thilak, Sananth and Abishek Joseph George in pivotal roles. Demonte Colony 2 went on floors in November, and nearly 40 percent of its shooting has now been completed.

Ajay made his directorial debut with the film Demonte Colony, which became a blockbuster hit at the box office. The 2015 film was set in the Demonte Colony area in Chennai’s Alwarpet. The film created a new benchmark in the horror genre.

The sequel’s plot is still kept under wraps. The film’s cinematography is handled by Deepak D Menon, and Sam CS composed the music for the film. The technical crew of the film also includes Kumaresh and Ravi Pandi, who will look after the editing and production design of the film respectively.

RELATED NEWS

Gnanamuthu Pattarai and White Nights Entertainment are jointly producing Demonte Colony 2. Now, we have to wait and watch how the sequel will perform at the box office.

Demonte Colony 2 has the Tagline ‘Vengeance of the Unholy’. The next leg of shooting of the film will start soon.

Priya is known for successful films like Meyaadha Maan, Kadaikutty Singam, Mafia: Chapter 1, Yaanai and Thiruchitrambalam. Arulnithi is popular for films such as Vamsam, Mouna Guru and Demonte Colony.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
first published:December 27, 2022, 14:49 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 14:49 IST
Read More