First Schedule of Arulnithi Tamilarasu-Starrer Demonte Colony 2 Completed

The first schedule of the horror-thriller Demonte Colony 2 has been wrapped in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film stars Arulnithi Tamilarasu and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.

This film is a sequel to the 2015 film Demonte Colony, which starred Arulnithi alongside Ramesh Thilak, Sananth and Abishek Joseph George in pivotal roles. Demonte Colony 2 went on floors in November, and nearly 40 percent of its shooting has now been completed.

Ajay made his directorial debut with the film Demonte Colony, which became a blockbuster hit at the box office. The 2015 film was set in the Demonte Colony area in Chennai’s Alwarpet. The film created a new benchmark in the horror genre.

The sequel’s plot is still kept under wraps. The film’s cinematography is handled by Deepak D Menon, and Sam CS composed the music for the film. The technical crew of the film also includes Kumaresh and Ravi Pandi, who will look after the editing and production design of the film respectively.

Gnanamuthu Pattarai and White Nights Entertainment are jointly producing Demonte Colony 2. Now, we have to wait and watch how the sequel will perform at the box office.

Demonte Colony 2 has the Tagline ‘Vengeance of the Unholy’. The next leg of shooting of the film will start soon.

Priya is known for successful films like Meyaadha Maan, Kadaikutty Singam, Mafia: Chapter 1, Yaanai and Thiruchitrambalam. Arulnithi is popular for films such as Vamsam, Mouna Guru and Demonte Colony.

