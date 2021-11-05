First Schedule of Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-Starrer RC15 Wrapped in Pune

The makers of Ram Charan’s next, tentatively titled, “RC15", have completed the first schedule of shoot in Pune, Satara and Phalton of Maharashtra. RC 15 marks the first collaboration between the ace filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham and Ram Charan.

The shoot is progressing well and every little detail about the film is adding to the hype for the much-awaited combo. The shooting began in early October after an official launch in September. Now, the team has shot some adrenaline-pumping sequences in Maharashtra and wrapped the first schedule.

The scenes shot in Maharashtra will likely stand as the highlight for the viewers in this upcoming movie, online media reports said. The team has also released a picture of Ram Charan with the crew on the sets. Cinematographer Tirru and action choreographers can be seen in the pictures with Ram Charan and Shankar. The team posed for the pictures after the successful schedule.

The film is dubbed ‘RC 15′ for being the 15th film of Ram Charan. It is also tentatively titled ‘SVC50’ since this is the 50th venture of producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. He is bankrolling the film on a lavish budget to ensure the film’s success. The film is a political thriller based on a government servant’s journey of becoming the Chief Minister.

The commercial entertainer will be shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi simultaneously, in Chennai and Hyderabad, among other locations.

The film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is also marking the Telugu debut of director Shankar Shanmugham. Apart from the lead actors, the film will also see Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.

