First Shooting Schedule of Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan Wrapped

The first shooting schedule of Maamannan has been wrapped, director Mari Selvaraj said on Twitter. Maamannan features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh. The film is billed as a political thriller. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music for the film.

The film is bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. Theni Eswar handles cinematography while Selva RK is in charge of editing.

According to reports, Vadivelu’s role in Maamannan will be on the lines of the character that Thambi Ramaiah played in Thani Oruvan.

Mari Selvaraj’s last movie Karnan starred Dhanush in the lead role. The movie, centred on human rights violations committed in the name of caste, was lauded by the critics and audience. Despite the Covid-19 restrictions and cap on sitting capacity in theatres, the movie turned out to be a box office hit.

Fahadh recently finished shooting for his upcoming Tamil movie Vikram. The film also features Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is scheduled to be released on 3 June 2022.

Fahadh will also be seen in the Malayalam-language survival thriller film, Malayankunju. The film features Rajisha Vijayan in the lead role opposite Fahadh.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was last seen in the film, Psycho, released in 2020. The film also featured Nithya Menen, Aditi Rao Hydari, and debutant Rajkumar Pitchumani in key roles.

Udhayanidhi Stalin will also play the lead role in Nenjuku Needhi. The film is the remake of Ayushman Khurrana starrer Article 15. Nenjuku Needhi was scheduled to release in early March 2022 but then got delayed indefinitely to avoid competition with films like Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Radhe Shyam.

Keerthy’s last flick was Good Luck Sakhi. She will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata scheduled to be released on 12 May 2022.

