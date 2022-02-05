First Single From Dr Rajasekhar’s Upcoming Telugu Film Shekar Released

The makers of Dr Rajasekhar starrer Shekar, on February 4, unveiled the first lyrical song titled Kinnera from the movie on the occasion of the lead actor’s 60th birthday. The song penned by Anant Sriram has been sung by Arman Malik meanwhile, Anup Rubens composed the music. Helmed by Jeevitha Rajasekhar, the release date of the film will be announced soon.

The veteran actor and his eldest daughter Shivani will play the on-screen father-daughter duo in the movie Shekar. The upcoming Telugu film, the 91st movie of Dr Rajasekhar, is touted to be a promising crime thriller. The project is bankrolled by his daughter Shivani Rajasekhar and Shivathmika Rajasekhar along with Beeram Sudhakar Reddy, Venkata Srinivas Boggaram under the banner of Pegasus Cine Corp, Taurus Cine Corp, Sudhakar Impex IPL and Tripura Creations.

Shekar is based on hit Malayalam crime and investigative thriller Joseph. In the film, Rajasekhar plays the role of a police officer. A few days back, the first glimpse from the film was released. It is being said that with Shekar, the actor seems to be hitting another mark.

The film ensembles the cast of George Reddy Fame Muskan, Abhinav Gomatham, Atmiya Rajan, Kannada Kishore, Sameer, Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Verma and Shravan Raghavendra in pivotal roles.

The veteran actor entered the industry with Tamil cinema but it was Telugu films through which he attained popularity and delivered multiple successful hits. His 1987 film Talambralu, directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, was a huge hit. Along with the story and narration, the songs were all-time hits.

In 2017, with his magnum opus PSV Garuda Vega, the much-loved actor bounced back and proved his mettle once again in the industry.

In October last year, Rajasekhar along with his wife and daughters had tested positive for Covid-19. The four have recovered successfully after treatment. On the work front, the veteran actor also has Venkatesh Maha’s Marmaanuvu in the pipeline.

