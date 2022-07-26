First Single From Mani Ratnam Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One To Be Out Soon

The first teaser of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One was released recently and it received a huge round of applause from fans. Now makers have announced that the first song from the film will be released soon. This announcement was made by Madras Talkies on Twitter. In this announcement, a new poster featuring A.R. Rahman working in a recording studio was also shared. The tweet was shared on Monday and it received more than 2,000 likes.

This update has made the audience quite happy. One user wrote that he was extremely excited about this number.

Other users showed their excitement via hilarious memes.

According to reports, A.R Rahman researched the musical instruments used during the Chola period to give the film a realistic touch. A video, released by makers, showed how Iravin Nizhal music director was working on Ponniyin Selvan’s song.

The kind of beats which have been prepared left the audience delighted. They formed a beeline in the comment section praising A.R Rahman’s genius as a composer. Drummers Sivamani, Andrews, Kuberan & Veda were also applauded for coordinating with A.R Rahman perfectly.

One user wrote that Ponniyin Selvan is the most awaited album of the year. Another wrote that A.R Rahman is the god of music. One fan wrote that he admires how the Le Musk music director keeps on updating himself about different genres of music. According to some fans, A.R Rahman will definitely win an Oscar for this album. Fans requested that the legendary composer should play these songs on his United States of America tour.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release in theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It is based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel by the same name. Ponniyin Selvan boasts of a stellar star cast including actors like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi. Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Parthiban are also there in Ponniyin Selvan.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here