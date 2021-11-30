First Single From Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju to be Released on December 1

Following the success of Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story, which was released in the theatres in October, the actor is now concentrating on his next, Bangarraju, wherein he stars alongside his father Nagarjuna. The teaser, which was released on Chaitu’s birthday, has received a good response. This is Naga Chaitanya’s third film with father Nagarjuna.

The duo acted together for the first time in the film ‘Manam’ with Nagarjuna’s father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. After that, they were again cast together in the movie ‘Premam’. In the teaser, it seems that Chaitanya is playing the role of young Nagarjuna in the movie. In the teaser, Naga Chaitanya is seen grabbing the stick and walking in style until he starts riding the bike.

The first single, Laddunda, from the film, was released recently. According to the announcement, the full version of the song will be released on December 1 at 11.12 am. Kriti Shetty stars opposite Naga Chaitanya in the movie. This is the first time the two have been paired with each other.

This is, however, not the first time a leading star’s son has been cast as a younger version of him in the same movie. Previously, in Gayatri, Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Vishnu acted together, and the latter played the role of a younger Babu.

After a romantic movie like Love Story, Naga Chaitanya is presenting his fans with a massy film in the form of Bangaraju. Chaitanya is also going to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Lal Singh Chadha’, where he is going to play the role of an army officer.

