First Single From Prabhas, Pooja Hedge's Much-anticipated Radhe Shyam Off to Flyer

Megastar Prabhas will soon be seen with Pooja Hegde in their much-awaited film Radhe Shyam. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, to hype them up a little more, the first single has been released. The song is titled ‘Ee Raathale’. Along with the film, the audience is also really excited to see the chemistry between Pooja and Prabhas and this romantic song is just the perfect start. An animated lyrical video has been released, which has made fans even more curious about the film.

Ee Raathale Lyrical Video Song | Radhe Shyam | Prabhas, Pooja Hegde | Justin Prabhakaran | Krishna K

Sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi, the song was released on Tuesday and is already getting a good response from the audience. This animated video has some surprises for the fans which will make them even more interested to watch the film. The announcement of the release of the song was also made on Twitter by UV Creations. Both Prabhas and Pooja are looking stunning in the poster shared with the tweet. Since it is a lyrical song, the lyrics of the song are beautiful and the song as a whole is simply melodious.

The visuals of the video are worth watching and unique. The lyrics of the song are by Krishna Kanth while the composer of this melodious number is Justin Prabhakaran. The periodic film Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri and Kunaal Roy Kapur will be seen playing some important roles. The movie will hit the theatres on January 14, on the occasion of Sankranthi/Pongal next year which means that the wait will be over soon. Till then the makers are keeping the audience hooked to the film by giving regular updates.

