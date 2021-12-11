First Single From Samuthirakani's Crime Thriller Writer Out, Film to Premiere on Dec 24

The makers of Writer, starring Kaala fame Samuthirakani, have unveiled the first single from the film. The lyrics of the song, Adi Adi, have been penned by Yugabarathi, while Govind Vasantha, who composed the music of romantic drama 96, has given music. The film is jointly bankrolled by noted director Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions, Golden Ratio Films, Little Red Car, and Jetty Productions. The crime thriller is directed by Ranjith’s close associate Franklin Jacob.

Talking about the film, it stars Samuthirakani in the role of a writer at a police station. The film also stars Hari Krishnan, Lizzie Antony, and Maheshwari in important roles. The film is reportedly a crime thriller. The story of the film revolves around an honest writer in a corrupt police administration environment.

Director Pa. Ranjith became popular among the masses with films like Attakathi, Madras, Kabali, and Kala. The filmmaker stepped into production with the film Pariyerum Perumal, which was released in 2018.

With its release date approaching, Writer has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board. Earlier, in April this year, the first look posters of Writer were released by the makers. In the posters, Samuthirakani is seen dressed in a khaki uniform. Sharing the poster, producer Pa. Ranjith said the writer would “rewrite the finished pages of humble persons who fall prey to those on an endless quest for power."

Recently, the teaser of the movie was released and it received rave reviews from the audience and critics. Following this, the crew announced that the film will be released in theatres on December 24. The makers are expecting a huge crowd in cinema halls during Christmas and New Year week.

