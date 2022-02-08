First Single From Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F3 Takes Internet by Storm

The first single of Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s F3 has been released. Titled Lab Dub Lab Dub Dabboo, the song was released on social media, and it took over the internet almost instantly. It is a fun and energetic number. Released on Monday, the song is now trending on YouTube. Anil Ravipudi, the director of F3, made an announcement about the song with this tweet.

Sharing the link of the song, he wrote, “MONEY ANTHEM". The caption further read, “Here’s #LabDabLabDabDabboo Lyrical from #F3Movie". He also tagged some of the other members of the film including Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada. The song has been released on Aditya Music’s YouTube channel.

The song has received more than 12 lakh views so far. For the song, Ram Miriyala has given vocals to the lyrics, penned by Bhaskarabhatla. The music is by Devi Sri Prasad, and the song has a very catchy tune. A lot of people are also commenting on the song. One of the users wrote, “Victory is unstoppable for F3@", while another one said, “Victory Venkatesh Sir Always ENERGETIC".

F3 is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 28 this year. The film also stars Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada. The film has been produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations and is a sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration.

