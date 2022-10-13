First Single From Vijay's Varisu To Be Out Around Diwali

The shooting for Vijay-starrer Varisu is proceeding at a brisk pace, and according to reports, is expected to wind up soon. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the first song from the film around Diwali and an official announcement of the same will be made soon. According to reports, the first single will be a Kuthu — a form of folk music — song composed by renowned musician S. Thaman. A picture of the composer at the recording studio along with other folk artists was shared on the Internet and has excited fans.

Reportedly, a promo will be released on October 21 followed by an official poster the next day. According to reports, this song will be released on October 23 at 6:03 P.M.

Besides the preparation for the release of the song, the shooting is also taking place on the outskirts of Chennai. According to reports, some action sequences were filmed recently. Written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu will feature Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu and other actors in pivotal roles. Touted to be an emotional family drama, Varisu is scheduled to release on Pongal next year. Writers Hari and Ahishor Solomon have also contributed to the story of this film.

Apart from these updates, Varisu’s storyline has also piqued the interest of the audience. According to reports, Varisu is based on the character Largo Winch from the novel The Price of Money created more than 40 years ago. The Price of Money narrates the story of a dead business tycoon’s adopted son who returns from abroad to save his father’s empire. Author Jean Van Hamme had penned this book and along with artist Philippe Francq converted it into a comic strip series. According to reports, filmmaker Vamshi borrowed the core idea of Varisu from this novel and wrote a script for suiting the Indian audience.

According to reports, after wrapping this film’s shooting by October 27, Vijay will start shooting for Thalapathy 67. Thalapathy 67 is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

