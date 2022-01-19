First Song From Thalapathy Vijay's Gangster-thriller Beast to be Out Soon

The makers of Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, are likely to release the first song of the film on January 26. Media reports in leading Tamil news portals suggest that the makers will start the promotion of the film with the song.

Fans are waiting for updates regarding the upcoming action-thriller film after it was announced that the shooting was wrapped in December 2021. The first song from the film will add to the fans’ excitement to watch the film. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date of the first song of Beast.

Nelson Dilipkumar, the director of Beast, shared the last update on the film Beast on his Twitter handle on December 31, 2021. He had shared the new poster of the film featuring Vijay in an intense look.

On December 11, 2021, Nelson had shared a throwback picture from the sets of Beast. In the picture, he is seen hugging Vijay.

In June last year, the makers had released posters of Beast on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday. Vijay had also shared the poster on his Twitter handle. Twitter India had on December 9 announced that Thalapathy Vijay’s post unveiling the first look poster of Beast was the most liked and retweeted tweet in Indian cinema in 2021.

The shooting of the film began in April 2021 in Georgia. However, it was halted due to the Covid pandemic. Later, the shooting resumed in September 2021. The shooting was completed by December.

Film Beast is Thalapathy Vijay’s 65th movie and fans are excited to see him on big screens again. The film is said to be a gangster thriller. In the Tamil film, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and several other actors will be seen in supporting roles.

Beast is reportedly releasing in the theatres on the occasion of Tamil New Year, April 14.

