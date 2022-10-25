First Song From Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu To Release Next Week: Report

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated Tamil film Varisu is all set to hit the big screen on the occasion of Pongal 2023. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers are gearing up to launch the much-talked-about first single from the family drama. Previously, the film’s music composer, Thaman S, announced that the song will be unveiled on Diwali.

While ardent fans of Vijay waited for the song with bated breath, they were left disappointed as there was no official announcement made by the makers about the same. Now, yet another update on the much-awaited song has surfaced on the internet. On Monday, October 24, Christopher Kanagaraj revealed that the song will be released next week. He tweeted, “#Varisu First Single Track Expected Next Week!”

#Varisu First Single Track Expected Next Week! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, instead of dropping the first single from Varisu, the makers finally announced the release date of the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. On Monday, the film’s production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared a brand-new poster of the Kollywood actor on Twitter and revealed that the upcoming film will open in theatres on January 12, 2023.

“Let’s celebrate #Vaarasudu #Varisu in theatres for Sankranthi 2023 #VarisuPongal #Thalapathy,” read the tweet.

Varisu marks Thalapathy Vijay’s first-ever collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally. Besides Vijay, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Shaam, and Jayasudha, among many others, in key roles. Produced by Dil Raju, the Tamil film will simultaneously be released in Telugu as well, under the title of Vaarasudu.

On the technical front, Varisu’s cinematography and editing have been handled by Karthik Palani and Praveen KL, respectively. Vamshi Paidipally has co-written the film with Hari and Ashishor Solomon.

