First Swetha Khelge, Now Actor Thaman Kumar Leaves Tamil Show Vanathai Pola: Reports

Actor Thaman Kumar, who is essaying the role of Chinrasu in hit Tamil serial Vanathai Pola, is likely to leave the show, reports said. He is currently playing the character of Thulasi’s brother in the show, which revolves around the relationship between a brother and sister. Neither Thaman nor makers have said anything regarding his exit, but reports claim that he will join actor Swetha Khelge in the list of stars leaving the serial.

The reports of Thaman leaving the show emerged after Swetha Khelge was replaced by Manya Anand to play the character of Thulasi in Vanathai Pola, which crossed 300 episodes recently. Some reports also suggest that Thaman has stopped sharing the success of the show for the past few weeks. He had last posted about the show 8 weeks ago.

TV show Vanathai Pola airing on Sun TV has been gaining immense popularity from the Tamil language audience. In an unexpected turn of events two weeks ago, Swetha announced her exit from the show.

“The endings are the new beginnings,” she said in an Instagram post. Neither the makers nor she talked about the reasons for leaving the show mid-way.

Swetha has now been replaced by Manya Anand to play Thulasi. Manya has acted in the popular Telugu show Bhagyarekha. Now, she is making her Tamil debut with Vanathai Pola. She has asked her fans to “shower your love, support and blessings for my new journey.”

The serial has been topping the TRP charts week after week. However, after Swetha’s replacement, it is yet to enter the top 5 Telugu serials. If Thaman also leaves the show, the makers will be in trouble.

