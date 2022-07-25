First Teaser of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 is Out And Fans Can't Keep Calm

The maker of Bigg Boss Marathi, which will be aired on Colors Marathi, on Sunday unveiled the first teaser of a brand-new season. Their post, originally written in Marathi, translates to, “Bigg Boss of Marathi entertainment is coming soon… On your Colors Marathi.” Along with hashtags, “#ColorsMarathi #RangManalaBidnare #BiggBossMarathi4 #BBM4”

The first teaser introduces the title of the show in a dramatic setting along with the music. However, it doesn’t reveal the launch date of the season. The teaser has left fans curious to know more about the upcoming season.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)



From fans to ex-contestants, many expressed their excitement through emojis in the comment section of the post.

Pushkar Suhas Jog, the runner-up of the debut season of Bigg Boss Marathi, commenting on the post said, “This is a show extremely close to my heart … it gave me a lot, taught me a lot… & in my heart till I die … @colorsmarathi”

Among others, Shiv Thakre and Aditi Vinayak Dravid also expressed their excitement in the comment section.

The upcoming season of the most-loved reality show is expected to be launched in come September or October, as per the latest social media reports.

With over 250 crew members, the pre-production activities and work on the Bigg Boss house are underway at a good pace.

Sources have revealed that the contestants are being finalised for the fourth season. It is not confirmed yet if Mahesh Manjrekar will return as host or not.

Speaking of the last season of the show, it was launched in September 2021 and ended on December 26 with a grand finale. Vishal Nikam walked out as the winner of Season 3 with Rs 20,00,000 and a trophy in hand.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here