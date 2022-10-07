First Teaser-Poster of Nushrratt Bharuccha-Starrer Drama Thriller Akelli Out

Nushrratt Baruccha, who has made a special name for herself in the industry by playing strong roles in films like Dream Girl, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Ajeeb Daastaans, is gearing for her next. The Chhorri actress is making headlines for her upcoming film Akelli. In the movie, she will be playing the titular role.

Nushrratt shared a video of the first teaser of her upcoming project. Sharing the clip she wrote, “Apne Pe Aa Ja Jaaye. Toh Ek Akelli Hi Kaafi Hai!”

Akelli is based in Iraq. The movie will revolve around how a human being trapped in a desert-like place realises her strength in adverse conditions. The post was loved by the fans, who showered heart emojis in the comment section.

The movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram under the production banner of Dashami Studioz.

Recently, Nitin, Producer, and Founder of Dashami Studios said that Nushrratt’s character in this film will be something like how a single woman continues her fight against all odds.

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in the comedy-drama Janhit Mein Jaari. The film got a very good response at the box office. She will next be seen in the historical drama Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Later, she will again team up with Akshay Kumar alongside Diana Penty, and Emraan Hashmi in the movie titled Selfiee.

