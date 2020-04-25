MOVIES

News18 »
2-MIN READ

'First Thing I'll Do Post Lockdown is Go and Thank Special Ops Director Neeraj Pandey': Karan Tacker

'First Thing I'll Do Post Lockdown is Go and Thank Special Ops Director Neeraj Pandey': Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker, who made his web debut with Special Ops, is overwhelmed with the response and can't wait to celebrate with the team once the lockdown is over.

Priyanka Kaul
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
TV actor Karan Tacker's transition to OTT platforms has been quite rewarding. Special Ops, starring Kay Kay Menon, has been a massive hit and Karan's role as Farooq Ali has garnered a lot of praise.

Interestingly, Karan, who has a huge female following for his charming looks, got to play a role which was contrasting to his image.

In a freewheeling chat he said, "Playing a spy was on my wishlist. Watching films like Mission Impossible always made me feel like I want to play this cool guy. A man with a gun is the happiest. Thriller, in general, is something I always wanted to be a part of. I also like the idea of action-musical and action comedies. We as Indians have also figured how to work around it and it is an interesting time exploring it."

The actor says his upcoming projects have been held infinitely, as the nation is locked down and is fighting the Coronavirus crisis. When asked how the situation looks like for the entertainment industry, he said, "It's a big question mark. Even if we take to digital platforms to show our work instead of the cinema, how are we going to go and shoot? We have our own personal staff, our crew, production team, and everyone works in close proximity. That is a big scare. We are trying to figure out a way but there is no real answer to it. Even if we start with just 30-40 people, we don't know how if that is possible and in which direction are we headed. The only hope is to have test kits so that a small production team working on any project can be pre-tested."

But at the same time, Karan feels the industry has been adapting to the pandemic interestingly. "There has been a lot of content shot for the digital platform and they are trying to put the creative together. In fact, now there is a reality show being put together showing performances in self-shot videos. It will be judged and hosted too. The whole thing is about to get back into the rhythm in some way until there's clarity. That's one challenge we have to deal with," he said.

While Special Ops has been Karan's digital debut, the actor says he enjoyed it more than his stint in television shows. "My pick has to be OTT, definitely. There's a different charm in what I shot. The thing with digital is that you know exactly what you are doing from the start to the endpoint so you can graph it accordingly. I created an entire chalkboard of Farooq. Even the scale on which the show has been shot is very expensive. The experience is much better."

The coronavirus lockdown is expected to be lifted from May 3. The first thing Karan wants to do post the lockdown is, "I am actually going to meet Neeraj Pandey, thank him and congratulate him. I'm going to get together with the entire team since the show has been such a massive success. Unfortunately, the lockdown started just 2-3 days after the show released so I am just going to go back and celebrate a little."

