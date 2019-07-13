First Thing Ranveer Singh Does After Returning From Trip is to Grab Wife Deepika Padukone & Kiss Her

There's no denying the fact that power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Their chemistry both on-screen and off-screen is endearing and fans lovingly hashtag them as couple goals.

Of late, a video of Ranveer talking about his wife Deepika is going viral on the Internet. The video apparently shot during a magazine photoshoot is shared by a fan page on Instagram. The actor was quizzed about the first thing he does after returning home from a long trip.

Without giving much thought, in a prompt response he says, "I grab my wife and kiss her." Adored by his response, while a number of fans hearted out the picture, one of them wrote, "Ranveer so cute of you. Let the fire of love burn in you for many years to come. God bless your chemistry." (sic)

Ranveer Singh turned a year older on July 6 and the actor celebrated his 34th birthday with his wife Deepika Padukone in the UK, where he is shooting for the film '83. Not only Deepika shared a photo of Ranveer's rainbow frost birthday cake, she also posted a heartfelt message for the actor.

She wrote, "Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..." (sic)

Later, Deepika posted a touching tribute to her husband. Sharing a perfect holding hands picture, Deepika wrote, "There's something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little..."

On the professional front, the two will be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83. The film will reunite Ranveer with Deepika, who will essay the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev and Romi Dev, respectively.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat. '83 will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

