'First Time Bullywood Mafia Wishing Sushant Singh Rajput Wasn’t Killed', Writes Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who has been vocal to seek justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet. Kangana's tweet comes in the wake of Narcotics Control Bureau's announcement, which stated that it has summoned Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in its ongoing probe on Bollywood's alleged links with drug traders.

"Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back, (sic)" Kangana wrote on Twitter.

The NCB is exploring the drug angle as part of the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it found alleged drug chats between Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, house manager Samuel Miranda.

Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sushant's personal staff Dipesh Sawant along with 16 other accused have been arrested by the NCB in the case so far.

Besides the NCB, the CBI and the ED are also probing the death case of Sushant.